Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Snap accounts for about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of Snap worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,734,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,439,612.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,053,628.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.