Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.