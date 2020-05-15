Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SONM. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 379,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

