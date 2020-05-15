SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONVY. ValuEngine raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

