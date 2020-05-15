Sony (NYSE:SNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $65.59. Sony shares last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 2,543,751 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

