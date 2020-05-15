Sony (NYSE:SNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $65.59. Sony shares last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 2,543,751 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%.
SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39.
Sony Company Profile (NYSE:SNE)
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.
