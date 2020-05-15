South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 457,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,401. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.