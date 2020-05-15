South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 457,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

