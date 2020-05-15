Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 33.3%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 677,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 449,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

