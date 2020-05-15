Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 10%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 13,607,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 25,447,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

