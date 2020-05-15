SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,653,000.

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 29,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,276. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

