Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,041. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $368.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 432,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 219.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 197,345 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

