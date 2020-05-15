Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

SPMYY stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

