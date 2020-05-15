SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 172,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

