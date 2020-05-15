SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 172,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.
SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
