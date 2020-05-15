Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,438,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

