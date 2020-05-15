STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $588,328.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00011496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tokens.net, HitBTC and DSX. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $34.45 million and $588,328.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, OKCoin, IDCM, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

