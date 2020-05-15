Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 490.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $150.90. 50,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,915. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

