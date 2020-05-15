Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £5,719.05 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total value of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).
Miroslaw Stachowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).
Shares of LON:STCK traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.50 ($2.86). 151,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The company has a market cap of $426.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.32.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
