Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 61,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,984. The stock has a market cap of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

