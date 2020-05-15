Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBBP. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

SBBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 7,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.54. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.62.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

