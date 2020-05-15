Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Shares of NYSE:MSC remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Get Studio City International alerts:

MSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.