Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,470 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $85,245.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 36,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $60.06.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.
About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
