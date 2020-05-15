Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,470 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $85,245.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 36,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.