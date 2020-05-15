SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDE. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

SNDE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

