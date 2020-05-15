Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 20.8%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was down 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 2,752,642 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,361,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 385.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 645.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 383,776 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

