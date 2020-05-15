Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,353.96. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,442 shares of company stock worth $766,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 1,973,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,814,000 after buying an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365,854 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.