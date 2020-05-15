Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 10%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.96, approximately 970,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 840,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

