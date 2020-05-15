Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $482,467. 39.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

