TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,312 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,320,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. 57,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

