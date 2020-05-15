TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11,855.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,717. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.