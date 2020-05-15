TD Capital Management LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 342.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 281,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 2,926,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

