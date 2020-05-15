TD Capital Management LLC Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,454.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. 1,255,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

