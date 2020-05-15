TD Capital Management LLC Buys 95,063 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,708. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

