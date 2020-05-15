TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 184,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

