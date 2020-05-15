TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

