TD Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 148,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globe Life Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 703,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. The company had a trading volume of 268,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

