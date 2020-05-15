TD Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period.

RWR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,800. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

