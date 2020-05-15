TD Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.13. 104,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.