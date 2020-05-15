TD Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,616 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 894,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

