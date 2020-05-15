TD Capital Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 625,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,506,000 after purchasing an additional 237,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

