TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

