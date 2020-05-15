TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.