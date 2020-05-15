TD Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 1,819,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,250. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

