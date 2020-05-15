TD Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 333,675 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

NVO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 112,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

