TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS remained flat at $$51.72 on Friday. 389,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,879. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

