TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

