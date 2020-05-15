TD Capital Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.80. 1,611,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

