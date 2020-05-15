TD Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.