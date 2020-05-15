TD Capital Management LLC Sells 5,106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 851,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26.

