TD Capital Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 20,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

