TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

