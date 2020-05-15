TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 2,387,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,901. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,297,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.